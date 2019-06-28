|
PLATTS Benjamin (Ben) Passed away on
Wednesday 19th June 2019, Ben,
aged 94 years of Buxton, the beloved husband of the late Nancy, the loving father to Elizabeth and Helen, a dear father-in-law to Derrick and Paul.
A proud grandad to Dez, Mick, Gary, Alec, Andy and their partners and a precious great-grandad. He will be sadly missed by all his loving family, shipmates and friends. The funeral service will take place on Monday 8th July 2019 at 2.00pm at Macclesfield Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Ben if so desired to Buxton Sea Cadets.
All enquiries to Bernard Kenney & Daughter, Buxton. Tel 01298 26421 www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on June 28, 2019