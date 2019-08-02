|
Middleton Barry Andrew 2nd August 2018.
1 year has passed
since that sad day,
you were so cruelly taken away,
the blow was great, the shock severe,
we little thought your death was near,
only those who have lost can tell,
the sorrow of parting without farewell,
we only have the memory dear Barry,
we will cherish our whole life through,
but the love will last forever,
as we cherish our memories of you.
Sadly missed, your loving wife Diane
and all the families
x x x x x x
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Aug. 2, 2019