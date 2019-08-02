Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Middleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Middleton

Memories Condolences

Barry Middleton Memories
Middleton Barry Andrew 2nd August 2018.

1 year has passed
since that sad day,
you were so cruelly taken away,
the blow was great, the shock severe,
we little thought your death was near,
only those who have lost can tell,
the sorrow of parting without farewell,
we only have the memory dear Barry,
we will cherish our whole life through,
but the love will last forever,
as we cherish our memories of you.

Sadly missed, your loving wife Diane
and all the families
x x x x x x
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.