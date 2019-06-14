|
|
|
HIGGINBOTTOM Barry Gloria and family would like to sincerely thank relatives and friends for all their support and kind expressions of sympathy during this sad time.
Thank you to everyone who attended the funeral and for the generous donations to the Royal British Legion given in Barry's memory.
Thanks to Rev. Carl Edwards for the lovely service and to the representatives of the Royal British Legion. Special thanks to Bernard and Dianne Kenney for their caring and professional funeral arrangements.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on June 14, 2019
