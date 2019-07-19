Home

POWERED BY

Services
David H Smith Funeral Directors inc Mellor & Smith Ltd (Buxton)
3 Fairfield Road
Buxton, Derbyshire SK17 7DN
01298 77703
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:30
St Michael & All Angels Church
Earl Sterndale
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jenkins

Notice Condolences

Barbara Jenkins Notice
JENKINS Barbara At rest on Wednesday 10th July at Macclesfield District General Hospital, Barbara aged 79 years of Earl Sterndale. Beloved wife of the late David, precious mum of Wendy, Ronnie, Shirley and the late Linda, dearly loved mother in law and treasured gran and great granny and beloved sister.
Funeral on Tuesday 23rd July.
Service at St Michael & All Angels Church, Earl Sterndale at 11.30am followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.
Further Inquiries to :- Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton.
Tel. (01298) 77703 www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.