JENKINS Barbara At rest on Wednesday 10th July at Macclesfield District General Hospital, Barbara aged 79 years of Earl Sterndale. Beloved wife of the late David, precious mum of Wendy, Ronnie, Shirley and the late Linda, dearly loved mother in law and treasured gran and great granny and beloved sister.
Funeral on Tuesday 23rd July.
Service at St Michael & All Angels Church, Earl Sterndale at 11.30am followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.
Further Inquiries to :- Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton.
Tel. (01298) 77703 www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on July 19, 2019