CLARKE Barbara Passed away on
Sunday, 17th March 2019 peacefully in Haddon Hall Care Home, Buxton. Barbara,
aged 82 years of Combs and formerly of Hayfield where she ran
The Pack Horse Inn for 35 years
with her late husband, Harold.
She will be sadly missed by all her
loving family and many friends.
The funeral service is to be held on Tuesday, 2nd of April at
St Matthew's Church, Hayfield
at 12.15 pm followed by committal
at Stockport Crematorium
(Rowan Chapel) at 1.45 pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Alzheimer's Society.
All donations and enquiries to
Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services, The Courtyard, Market Street, Whaley Bridge, High Peak, SK23 7LP.
Tel: 01663 732064.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
