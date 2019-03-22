Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jeremy Unsworth (Funeral Service) (New Mills, High Peak)
67 Church Road
High Peak, Derbyshire SK22 4NU
01663 742772
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:15
Macclesfield Crematorium
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:30
St John's Church
Buxton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Bowker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Bowker

Notice Condolences

Arthur Bowker Notice
BOWKER Arthur James Passed away at home in Garstang, Lancashire on the 20th February 2019.
Arthur, aged 81 years, formerly of Buxton and ex branch manager of Barclays Bank, Buxton.
He will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.

The funeral service is to take place on Friday, 22nd March, Macclesfield Crematorium at 11.20 am, followed by a memorial service at St John's Church, Buxton at 12.30 pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Marie Curie or
The Cats Protection League.
All donations and enquiries to
Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services,
67 Church Road, New Mills, High Peak, SK22 4NU. Tel: 01663 742772.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.