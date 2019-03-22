|
|
|
BOWKER Arthur James Passed away at home in Garstang, Lancashire on the 20th February 2019.
Arthur, aged 81 years, formerly of Buxton and ex branch manager of Barclays Bank, Buxton.
He will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
The funeral service is to take place on Friday, 22nd March, Macclesfield Crematorium at 11.20 am, followed by a memorial service at St John's Church, Buxton at 12.30 pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Marie Curie or
The Cats Protection League.
All donations and enquiries to
Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services,
67 Church Road, New Mills, High Peak, SK22 4NU. Tel: 01663 742772.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More