|
|
|
AN
APOLOGY
Red Star Beltane would like to publicly apologise
for the actions and behaviour of one of its members whilst attending a family event last weekend (14-15th).
The club expects all its ambassadors to uphold
its integrity and values
at all times and feel
this member's actions
fell short of those expectations.
He has apologised to the members and would like to further offer his apology to those involved.
His involvement is
being reviewed across fitness programs
for the future.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 20, 2019