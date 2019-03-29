|
|
|
REITH Ann Drury, Eddie and all the family would like to take this opportunity to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind messages of sympathy,
cards and donations to
Buxton & District Summer Club
and to The
received in memory of Ann.
Thank you also to Rev Carl Edwards
for the lovely service, to the staff at
The Cavendish Golf Club and to
Daniel Barton and staff at
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors
for their help with the
funeral arrangements.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More