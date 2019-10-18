|
|
|
FOX Cllr Alison Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in Macclesfield Hospital on Saturday 12th October 2019. Alison, aged 58 years, of Whaley Bridge, the beloved wife of Andrew, loving mum to James (& fiancée Tracey) and Andrew, and dear daughter-in-law to Cynthia Fox.
Alison will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
All enquiries regarding the funeral arrangements to Bernard Kenny and Daughter, Buxton. Tel 01298 26421 www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Oct. 18, 2019