Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00
St. Bartholomew's Church
Longnor
Alec Ashcroft Notice
ASHCROFT Alec Peacefully on Tuesday 24th September at Ernvale House, Cheddleton and formerly of Longnor, Alec, aged 84 years.
The dearly loved and loving husband
of the late Ann, devoted dad of Gaynor and Tony, dear dad in law of Daryl and Lisa and treasured grandad of Emily, Nicholas, Felicity, Ben
and the late Jamie.
Funeral on Tuesday 8th October. Service at St. Bartholomew's Church, Longnor at 11.00am followed by interment in the churchyard.
Will family and friends wishing to attend kindly meet at the church. Family flowers only please. Donations,
in lieu of flowers, may be sent to Cancer Research U.K. or to Dementia U.K.
Further Inquiries to:- David H Smith Funeral Directors, Fountain House,
17-21 Fountain Street, Leek, ST13 6JS (01538) 399661 www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Oct. 4, 2019
