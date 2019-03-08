Home

Jeremy Unsworth (Funeral Service) (New Mills, High Peak)
67 Church Road
High Peak, Derbyshire SK22 4NU
01663 742772
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
14:30
St George's Church
New Mills
Alan Burgon Notice
BURGON Alan Passed away peacefully at home on the 27th February 2019. Alan, aged 84 years
of New Mills.
The loving husband of June, dear dad to Caroline and father-in-law to Andrew.
He will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
The funeral service is on Monday, 18th March at St George's Church,
New Mills at 2.30 pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Blythe House Hospice.
All donations and enquiries to Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services, 67 Church Road, New Mills, High Peak, SK22 4NU.
Tel: 01663 742772.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019
