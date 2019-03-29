|
|
|
CRAIG Nan Peacefully at home, on
March 15, 2019, Nan Borland, aged 83 years, beloved wife of the late Alex Craig, loving mum of Ann, Alex, Dougie, Colin and James, much loved gran, great-gran, sister and aunt of the family.
A precious lady.
Service at Fenwick Parish Church, Kirkton Road, Fenwick, on Monday, April 1, at 1.15 pm. Funeral thereafter to Holmsford Bridge Crematorium, Dreghrom, arriving at 2.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in The Buteman on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More