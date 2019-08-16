Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Burnley
32 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1LG
01282 426 146
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:15
Burnley Crematorium
Yvonne Thorne Notice
THORNE Yvonne Ann On 9th August 2019, in hospital, Yvonne, aged 67 years,
formerly of Warrington.

The dearly loved wife of Terence,
much loved mother of Tracy and dear stepmother of Lorraine, Stephen and Beverley.

Reposing in the Chapel of Rest.
An 11.20 am funeral service and cremation will be held at
Burnley Crematorium on
Friday 23rd August 2019.

No flowers please but donations can be made to an animal .

Enquiries: Co-op Funeralcare, Colne Road, Burnley, BB10 1LG.
Tel 01282 426146.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 16, 2019
