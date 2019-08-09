|
|
|
LEE (nee Clough)
Yolanda Peacefully in Pendleside Hospice, on August 3rd, 2019 with her loving family by her side, Yolanda, aged 55 years, the dearly loved and loving wife of Gary, most precious mum of Kieran, dearly beloved daughter of the late Rosina and Bill, very special sister of Christina and Anthony, dear sister in law to Ameeta and Alan, also a fun loving auntie and beautiful friend of many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Yolanda's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Wednesday, 14th August at
1-10 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 1-40 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice or Pancreatic Cancer UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 9, 2019