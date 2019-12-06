|
|
|
PUGH Winifred Peacefully at home on
Thursday 28th November 2019 surrounded by her loving family
Winifred
aged 86 years
Much loved and cherished mum
of Denise, Nichola, and the late Christine and Angela.
Dearest mother-in-law of
Mark and Adrian, extra special nana to Reece, Lauren,
Conner, Emma and Jamie.
At rest in the
Co-op Funeral Home, Burnley.
An 11.30 am funeral service and cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th December.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may be made to Pendleside Hospice
All enquiries Co-op Funeralcare,
32 Colne Road, Burnley, Tel 426146
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 6, 2019