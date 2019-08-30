|
|
|
STEELE William (Bill)
Caulfield On 27th August peacefully
at Beanlands Nursing Home,
Bill, aged 84 years of Burnley,
formerly of Motherwell.
Much loved partner of Angela,
dear father of Fiona and
grandad of Olivia .
The funeral service will take place
at Skipton Crematorium on
Thursday 5th September
at 1.20pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Dementia Society,
provision will be available
at the service or may be sent
C/O Emmott & Bradley
Funeral Services, 18 Station Road,
Cross Hills, BD20 7EH.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 30, 2019