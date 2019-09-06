Home

Interment
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:45
St Joseph's Cemetery
Hurst Green
William Ramsdale Notice
RAMSDALE William (Bill) Sadly, but peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on Tuesday, 27th August 2019, Bill, aged 77 years. Loved brother to Shelagh, Jim and the late Lois, brother in law to David, Gillian and Klaus and a loving uncle to Rachael, Helen, Christopher, Gerard, Frances, Maria, John, Jenny and Michael.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Bill's funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 11th September at St John's RC Church, Padiham, followed by interment in St Joseph's Cemetery, Hurst Green at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to St Vincent De Paul, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 6, 2019
