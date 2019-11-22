Home

William Kelly

Notice Condolences

William Kelly Notice
KELLY William Thomas (Billy) Peacefully in Oaklands Nursing Home on 15th November 2019, formally of Worsthorne, and fortified by the rites of Holy Mother Church, Billy aged 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Anne, loving father, father in law, grandfather, great grandfather, dear brother, brother in law, uncle and friend who will be sadly missed. Service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 22, 2019
