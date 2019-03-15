Allott William (Bill) Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Bill, who passed away peacefully at his home on March 11th, 2019 with all his loving family by his side, aged 87 years, the dearly loved and devoted husband of the late Josie, much loved and treasured dad of Anne, Billy, Bernadette, John, Anthony, Teresa and the late Marie, also a very dear father in law, special grandad and great grandad, dear uncle and respected friend to many who

will be sadly missed. R.I.P.

At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Bill's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Wednesday, 20th March at 1 p.m. for Requiem Mass in

St John the Baptist RC Church,

Ivy St at 1-15 p.m. followed by interment at Inghamite Cemetery, Wheatley Lane Rd, Fence. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for Guide Dogs for the Blind or Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452. Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More