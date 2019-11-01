Home

Vincent Charnley

Notice

Vincent Charnley Notice
CHARNLEY Vincent Vinnie's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Pendleside Hospice. Special thanks to the staff of Pendleside Hospice for the loving care and attention shown to Vinnie. Thank you to Fr Alan Swift for his comforting words and service and to Leighton and staff at Alderson and Horan for their guidance and support and professional arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 1, 2019
