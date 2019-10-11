|
CHARNLEY Vincent
(Vinnie) Passed away peacefully in the Pendleside Hospice, on Friday, 4th October, 2019, Vinnie, aged 72 years, the beloved husband of the late Kathleen, dear partner to Colette, special dad to Damian and Sharla, Callum and Connor, father in law to Claire and Peter, treasured grandad to Lucas, Samuel, Ellitiger, Lily Grace and Kian, caring brother to Terence and Sheila and a dear friend to many around the world who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Vinnie's funeral cortege will leave from his sons home on Wednesday, 23rd October at
10-40 a.m. for Requiem Mass at
St John's RC Church, Padiham at
11 a.m. followed by interment at Padiham Public Cemetery,
12-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 11, 2019