Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Smith Victor Richard Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on September 5th, 2019, after a long illness bravely fought, Vic, aged 66 years, the deeply loved and devoted husband of Barbara, most treasured step dad of Sharon, George and Kathy, also a dear father in law, cherished grandad and great grandad, dearest brother to David, also a dear brother in law, uncle and great friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Vic's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Friday, 13th September at 3-20 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3-40 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 13, 2019
