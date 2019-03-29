Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Bibby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Bibby

Notice Condolences

Veronica Bibby Notice
BIBBY (nee Mansell)
Veronica Suddenly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on Thursday, 21st March, 2019, Veronica, aged 62 years, the devoted wife of 43 years to James, much loved mum, adored nan and cherished great nan. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Veronica's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Tuesday, 2nd April at 10-10 a.m. for service and interment at Burnley Cemetery at 10-30 a.m. Flowers welcome and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now