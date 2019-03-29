|
BIBBY (nee Mansell)
Veronica Suddenly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on Thursday, 21st March, 2019, Veronica, aged 62 years, the devoted wife of 43 years to James, much loved mum, adored nan and cherished great nan. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Veronica's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Tuesday, 2nd April at 10-10 a.m. for service and interment at Burnley Cemetery at 10-30 a.m. Flowers welcome and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 29, 2019
