Vera Selby Notice
Selby Vera Peacefully after a short illness at Royal Blackburn Hospital on Saturday 9th November 2019, Vera aged 87 years.
Loving wife of the late Eric,
devoted mum of Keith and Chris,
mother-in-law of Angela and
step mum of Susan and Stephen.
Also a treasured grandma and great grandma .
An 11.30 am funeral service and cremation will be held at
Burnley Crematorium on
Tuesday 26th November.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired may be
made to Cancer Research.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare 32 Colne Rd Burnley BB10 1LG
Tel 426146
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 15, 2019
