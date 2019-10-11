Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:15
her home
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30
Burnley Crematorium
Vera Rostron Notice
Rostron (nee Mulrooney)
Vera Unexpectedly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on October 1st, 2019, with her loving family by her side, Vera, aged 87 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Leonard, much loved and treasured mum of Paul, Sean, Derek, Leonard, Andrea, Georgina, Brent and the late Sharon,
a cherished grandma and great grandma, dear sister, sister in law, auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Vera's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Saturday, 12th October at 10-20 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-40 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Derian House Children's Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 11, 2019
