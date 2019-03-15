Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:30
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00
Burnley Crematorium
Vera Large Notice
LARGE (formerly Shaw)
(nee Johnson)
Vera Mary In the Royal Blackburn Hospital on March 8th 2019, with her loving family by her side, Vera, aged 86 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Jessie and Tom, very special mum of Mark, Steven, Julie and Sandra, a dear mother in law, cherished grandma and great grandma, dear sister in law, auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed by everyone. Vera's funeral cortege will leave from Alderson and Horan Funeral Home on Friday, 22nd March at 11-30 a.m. to proceed through Padiham followed by service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium, 12 noon. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for Knight Hill, Padiham, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 15, 2019
