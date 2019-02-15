Home

Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
14:15
Burnley Crematorium
MULROONEY Ute Suddenly on Friday
8th February 2019 at her home, Ute aged 69 years.
The dearly loved wife of Bernard, dear mamma of Suzi, step mum of Khrys and Donna, grandma of Jake and Alexander and a dear
sister in law and auntie.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Monday
25th February 2019 at Burnley Crematorium at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired are being received for Pendleside Hospice
c/o Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley, BB10 1DY. Tel:831854
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 15, 2019
