SHAW Trevor On Wednesday
September 18th 2019
with his loving family at his side,
Trevor Shaw passed away peacefully aged 87 years.
Trevor was the dearly beloved husband of the late Maureen, much loved dad of Philip and Jayne, dear father-in-law of Diane,
very dearly loved and
treasured grandpop of
Melissa, Elliott, Eve and Edward
and a dear brother and uncle.
His funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on
Tuesday October 1st at 2.20pm. Family flowers only please, however, donations in loving remembrance of
Trevor will be most gratefully accepted on behalf of
Cancer Research.
Enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 27, 2019