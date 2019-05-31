Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Trevor James Notice
JAMES Trevor Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Friday, 24th May, 2019, Trevor, aged 70 years, the most loving husband of 41 years to Elaine, devoted dad to Mark and Leanne, dearest brother to Tony, brother in law, uncle and friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Trevor's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Wednesday, 5th June at 11-40 a.m. for service
and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12 noon. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 31, 2019
