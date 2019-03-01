|
Murray Tom Audrey and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy,
cards of condolence and donations for Pendleside Hospice received at this very sad time. Many thanks to the staff at Pendleside Hospice and the nurses and carers at Dove Court Care Home, also our heartfelt appreciation to Katy Carmichael for her poignant words and finally, thank you to Hartley Foulds for their dignified care and services.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 1, 2019
