Notice PARKER Thomas (Thom) Tom's family would like to thank

all relatives, friends and neighbours for their love, support and generous donations for the Guide Dogs in memory of Tom and a very heartfelt thank you to everyone who came along to celebrate Tom's life.

God bless Father Jennings for a wonderful service and for all his kindness over the years.

Many thanks to everyone at

Molly Rigby's and to Kathleen for the lovely flowers.

Special thanks to Dr Fleming, Professor Lynch and all the nurses and staff on Ward C4 at Blackburn Royal Hospital for the loving care shown to Tom.

And finally, thank you to Peter and his colleagues at Bertwistle's Funeral Service for their professionalism, thoughtfulness and support shown to the family.



Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 22, 2019