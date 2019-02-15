Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
13:45
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Murray

Notice Condolences

Thomas Murray Notice
Murray Thomas (Tom) Peacefully in Dove Court Nursing Home on Saturday 9th February 2019, Tom, aged 87 years, the beloved husband to Audrey for 67 years, treasured father of Hazel, Ian and Tina, dear father-in-law to Mick, much loved grandad and great grandad, also a dearly loved brother and uncle. He will be a sadly missed friend to many.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on Thursday
21st February at Burnley Crematorium at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Pendleside Hospice c/o Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley, BB10 1DY, Tel:831854
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.