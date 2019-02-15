|
Murray Thomas (Tom) Peacefully in Dove Court Nursing Home on Saturday 9th February 2019, Tom, aged 87 years, the beloved husband to Audrey for 67 years, treasured father of Hazel, Ian and Tina, dear father-in-law to Mick, much loved grandad and great grandad, also a dearly loved brother and uncle. He will be a sadly missed friend to many.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on Thursday
21st February at Burnley Crematorium at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Pendleside Hospice c/o Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley, BB10 1DY, Tel:831854
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 15, 2019
