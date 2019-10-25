GRIMES Thomas Michael

(Tommy) Unexpectedly on 15th October, 2019, after a brave fight against illness and with his loving family by his side, Tommy, aged 56 years,

the deeply loved and devoted husband of Gail, most treasured dad of Michelle, Ryan and Megan, precious grandad of Poppy-Mae, beloved son of the late Marjorie and the late Thomas, very special brother to Robert, Carol and Diane, also a dear brother in law, son in law, uncle and great friend to many who will be sadly missed. R.I.P.

At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Tommy's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Tuesday, 29th October at

9-40 a.m. for service in

St Mary's RC Church at 10 a.m. followed by committal at

Burnley Crematorium at 11-20 a.m.

Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Barry Kilby Prostrate Cancer Fund, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452. Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 25, 2019