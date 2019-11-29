Home

Bullock Terrence We would like to sincerely thank all family, friends and neighbours
for kind messages of sympathy,
cards of condolence and donations received in memory of Terry
for Pendleside Hospice.
Special thanks to the carers from Route's Care, Pendleside Hospice at Home and the District Nursing teams for the loving care and attention shown to Terry. Thank you to Celebrant, Jane Griffin for her comforting words and service and to Alderson and Horan for their help and advice and dignified care and arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 29, 2019
