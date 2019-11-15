Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30
Burnley Crematorium
Terrence Bullock Notice
Bullock Terrence Passed away peacefully at home on 9th November 2019, Terry,
aged 84 years. The most beloved husband of the late Joan, dear brother in law to Brian and Joyce and special friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Terry's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Friday, 22nd November at 10-10am for service and cremation at
Burnley Crematorium at 10-30am.
Family flowers only please, donations are being received to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 15, 2019
