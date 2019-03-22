|
ROBINSON Terence Terry's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to the and Pendle Dogs in Need. Special thanks to the staff on Ward C8 at the Royal Blackburn Hospital for the loving care and attention shown to Terry. Thank you to Peter Goulding for his comforting words and service, and finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their professional care and services.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 22, 2019
