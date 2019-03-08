|
(Terry) Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on March 4th, 2019, dearly beloved husband of the late Jackie, much loved dad to Andrea, Angela, June and Andrew and the late Stephen, dear father in law to Mark and the late Paul, also a cherished grandad, great grandad, dear brother in law, uncle and cousin, and friend of many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Terry's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Friday, 15th March at 9-30 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 10 a.m. No flowers by request please, but donations are being received for Stroke Association or Pendle Dogs in Need, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
