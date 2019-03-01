Home

Bertwistle's Funeral Services (Padiham)
46 Burnley Road
Padiham, Lancashire BB12 8BN
01282 771628
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:15
St John's Church
Committal
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
13:30
Burnley Crematorium
Terence Pope Notice
POPE Terence Leslie Suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday February 20th 2019

Terry Pope
aged 71 years.

The dearly beloved
partner of Peter,
dearest brother of
Julia and Geraldine,
a very dear brother-in-law and uncle and the dearest friend of Cynthia & Keith and their family.

Terry's funeral service will be held in St John's Church, Read
on Tuesday March 5th at 12.15pm followed by committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please,
however, donations in loving remembrance of Terry will be most gratefully accepted on behalf of the Macmillan Nurses.
Enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 1, 2019
