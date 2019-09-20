|
MILLAR Terence
(Terry) Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on September 18th, 2019 after a short illness bravely fought, Terry, aged 73 years, the dearly loved and devoted husband of the late Eileen, loving partner of Val, much loved and treasured dad of Danielle and Gavin, dear father in law to Ray and Fay, very special grandad of Owen, Gracie and Ava, also a dear brother, brother in law, uncle and good friend of many
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral details at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Cancer Research UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 20, 2019