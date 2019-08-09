|
Hayman Terence
(Terry) Peacefully at his home on August 4th, 2019, and surrounded by his devoted family, Terry, aged 79 years, the deeply loved husband and best friend of Mary, most precious father to Wendy, Lindsay and David, dearest father in law to Tony and Chris, a very special and wonderful grandad and great grandad, dearly loved brother of Brian, Margaret and the late Bert, also a very dear brother in law, uncle, great uncle and respected friend of many who will be greatly missed. Terry's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Monday, 12th August at 2-40 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3 p.m. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired to British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 9, 2019