|
|
|
Chambers Terence Margaret and family would like to thank all family and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers, donations to Pendleside Hospice, love and wonderful support following their sad loss. Thank you to all staff at the Royal Blackburn and Pendle Community Hospitals and to all carers, district nurses and Pendleside Hospice at Home for their excellent care of Terence. Thank you to Fr Emanuel for
his comforting words and service and to Alderson and Horan
for their dignified care and professional arrangements
during this difficult time.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 13, 2019