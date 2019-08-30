Terence Norman Frederick

CHAMBERS Peacefully at his own home with his loving family by his side on Sunday, 25th August, 2019, Terence, aged 95 years, beloved and devoted husband of 65 years to Margaret, dearly loved dad to John, Christopher and Patricia, loving father in law to Elaine, Angela and Stephen, cherished grandpa to Emma, Joseph, Sarah, Nathan, Sam, Rebecca, Marcus, Lorna and Olivia and their partners, adored great grandpa to Max, Theo, Ollie, Emilie, Freddie and Rosie, a true gentleman and loving family man who will be very sadly missed by all who knew him. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Terence's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Wednesday, 4th September at 10-10 a.m. for service at St John the Baptist RC Church, Ivy St followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium, 12 noon. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452. Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 30, 2019