WOODWARD (nee Wilkinson)
Sylvia Peacefully in the Manor House Care Home, on Tuesday, 19th February, 2019, Sylvia, aged 85 years, devoted wife to the late Ron, much loved mum to Debbie and the late Russell, mother in law to Tom, cherished grandma to Stuart, Sarah, Abigail, Catherine and the late Alex, loving great grandma to Ada and the late Jorgie, a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Sylvia's funeral cortege will leave from her daughters home on Thursday, 28th February at 3-20 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3-40 p.m. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for Cancer Research UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 22, 2019
