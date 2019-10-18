|
Smith (nee Young)
Sylvia Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Thursday, 10th October, 2019, Sylvia, aged 87 years, loving wife of the late Arthur, much loved mum to Lorna, Sylvia, Stewart, Hazel, Gordon and the late Wendy, loved grandma and great grandma. Sylvia's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Tuesday, 22nd October at 2-30 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Diabetes UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 18, 2019