Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Pilling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Pilling

Notice

Sylvia Pilling Notice
PILLING Sylvia Norman and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Cancer Research UK. Special thanks to the staff on Ward C11 at the Royal Blackburn Hospital for the loving care and attention shown to Sylvia. Thank you to Fr Roger Parker for his comforting words and service, and finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their dignified care and services.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.