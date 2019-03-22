|
PILLING Sylvia Norman and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Cancer Research UK. Special thanks to the staff on Ward C11 at the Royal Blackburn Hospital for the loving care and attention shown to Sylvia. Thank you to Fr Roger Parker for his comforting words and service, and finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their dignified care and services.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 22, 2019
