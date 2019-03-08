|
|
|
PILLING Sylvia Montague
(nee Hawnt) Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on Friday, 1st March, 2019 (which was her birthday), Sylvia, aged 80 years, the loving wife of Norman, special and caring mum to Stephen and Nigel, dear mother in law to Yasmin, proud grandma, auntie and friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Sylvia's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Tuesday, 12th March at 10-10 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-40 a.m. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for Cancer Research UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More