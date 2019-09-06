Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartley Foulds
230 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1DY
01282 831854
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
15:30
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Hoole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Hoole

Notice Condolences

Sylvia Hoole Notice
HOOLE Sylvia Peacefully on Thursday 22nd August 2019, with her loving family by her side,
Sylvia aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harold, very dear mum of Ian and Graham, treasured grandma to Sarah, Kirsty, Amanda and Olivia and great grandma to Sofia, Luca
and Mylah.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Monday 9th September at 3.40pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to
the Alzheimer's Society c/o
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley,
tel 831854.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.