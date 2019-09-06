|
|
|
HOOLE Sylvia Peacefully on Thursday 22nd August 2019, with her loving family by her side,
Sylvia aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harold, very dear mum of Ian and Graham, treasured grandma to Sarah, Kirsty, Amanda and Olivia and great grandma to Sofia, Luca
and Mylah.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Monday 9th September at 3.40pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to
the Alzheimer's Society c/o
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley,
tel 831854.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 6, 2019