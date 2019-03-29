|
|
|
WALSH Susan Craig and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Pendleside Hospice. Special thanks to Dr Bailey and to the Macmillan nurses for the loving care and attention shown to Susan. Thank you to Rev. Martin Ashby-Smith for his comforting words and service and, finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their dignified
care and services.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 29, 2019
