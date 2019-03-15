|
Walsh (nee Taylor)
Susan Margaret Peacefully at her home on March 8th, 2019, with her loving husband by her side, Susan, aged 66 years, the deeply loved wife and best friend of Craig, very special and precious mum of Gemma, dear mother in law to David, cherished grandma to Freya, dearest daughter in law to Shirley and Gordon, loving sister of Jeff, also a dear sister in law, auntie and wonderful friend of many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Susan's service will be held in Mount Zion Church, Cliviger on Wednesday, 20th March at 11 a.m. followed by cremation at Burnley Crematorium. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 15, 2019
