Susan Illingworth

Susan Illingworth Notice
Illingworth (nee Shackleton)
Susan Amy Peacefully in Pendleside Hospice, on September 10th, 2019, with her loving family by her side, Susan, aged 64 years, the most precious mum of Shane, Leanne and Joanne, dear mother in law to Liz, Jeanette and Tina, cherished grandma to Kye, Reece, Chloe and Brandon, dearly loved daughter of the late James and Mary, also a very special sister, sister in law, auntie, cousin and lovely friend to many who will be sadly missed. Funeral details at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 13, 2019
